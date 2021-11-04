Crowds flock to Boyle's Pro Boxing show in Worksop

Title winner Ellie Coulson.

The event featured eight bouts at Stanley Street Sports Club.

Cameron Moran was beaten by Belfast’s Marty Kayes in the opening bout.

Next up Richard "The Haymaker" Herrick picked up a TKO victory over Darren Burns after Burns was unable to continue due to a hand injury.

In bout three Rowan Greglorious faced the extremely durable and clever heavyweight Ryan Kilpatrick.

After a rushed first round, Gregarious started using his boxing knowhow and knowledge learned to take control of the navigation of each round.

He landed some fantastic shots each round, which was credited to him by his opponent at the end, which resulted in a unanimous victory over 4x3’s.

Next up Tara Breslin Tasmania boxed a real quality operator in Christianne OFathaigh.

All the rounds were very good between the two girls with Tasmania absorbing some slick shots from the Celtic tiger.

But she was unable to get the decision following four competitive rounds.

In fight five Alvis "The Latvian Lion" Berzins faced a good fighter in Jamie Cooper, which ended in a draw.

In bout 6 Hollie "Blonde Bomber" Towl was looking for win number five, against late replacement Naomi kanadu.

Towl won the contest after a four punch combination in the first round sealed a knockout win.

Next up, Nicola "Hurricane" Hopewell was looking for win number six.

She also faced a replacement in Tasha Boyes due to COVID issues grounding her opponent.

Hopewell got the win in round three with a perfect right hand which sealed a TKO win after Boyes made the count twice before finally having to submit defeat.

The final bout, and top of the bill, was for the Professional Boxing Council Commonwealth Middleweight title.

Over ten rounds Elle "Triple L" Coulson was looking to add her WIBA International Middleweight title against the quality operator in Gifty Anukra from ghana.

Coulson won every round in convincing fashion to take home the title.

Trainer Chris Boyle said: “Wow what a show. It’s really clear that we’ve upped our game and fitness and wow it shows.

“Every round won. Elle was boxing beautifully behind her jab and piercing backhand.

“She had some real calm calculated footwork to be something and the Worksop people were amazing, they really were.