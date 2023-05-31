For Nottinghamshire, Kitty Lawrence was selected for Junior Girls Pentathlon while Freddie Marks and Travis Revell were chosen for the Junior Boys.

Charlotte Anton was picked for the Inter Girls Heptathlon and Brooklyn Crooks for Senior Boys Decathlon.

On the Derbyshire side, Alicia Wells made the Inter Girls Heptathlon.

The Regional Schools combined events championships will take place at Moorways Stadium, Derby, on 24th/25th June.

On Saturday, 27th May, Alicia Wells was back competing for Derbyshire in the Northern Inter-counties Championships.

After being selected for three events, Alicia competed in and came third in the High Jump (1.55m), fifth in the Long Jump (4.87m) and sixth in the 80m hurdles (13.7s).

Finishing off the track and field events on Sunday at Mansfield Berry Hill, the second of the County Development League matches took place where Caroline McGinley ran a gold standard time of 14m 05s in the 3000m.

Brooklyn Crooks achieved PBs in the U20M Long Jump (5.99m) and the 100m hurdles (17s) while Charlotte Ayton (U17W) achieved a PB in the 80m hurdles (12.8s) and the 100m (13.5s).

Ethan Ellery (U17M) managed a PB in the 400m (57s) and Kitty Laurence (U15W) achieved 1.50m in the High Jump and Alicia Wells (U17W), making a busy weekend of it, competed in the 300m hurdles (48.3s), did a PB in the 100m (13.8s) and achieved 1.50m in the High Jump.

Going up in the distance and two Harriers headed up to Goole for the Riverbank Challenge 10k.

A flat but mixed terrain out-and-back the River Ouse proved to be a worthwhile trip as Matt Daly bagged not only a significant PB of nearly two minutes in 36:53, a club silver standard but also a share of the spoils as he finished fifth overall and first in age group.

Matt’s training partner Henry Brady ran 42:48.

Harriers' Natalie Cunningham started her day's competition before any other club member and finished after everyone, also running more cumulative miles than everyone else combined as she tackled the gruelling Hardmoors 110 on Saturday.

At 8am she started out from Filey, making her way North along the Cleveland Way with around 120 other starters.

They passed through Scarborough, Whitby and then on up to Saltburn-by-the-Sea before making their way inland towards Ayton, Timbleby and Kilburn, finally finishing the race at Helmsley.

With over 15,000 ft of climbing over the 110 miles, the additional challenge of high temperatures of Saturday were not really a welcome addition and was likely a factor in 50 per cent of competitors not finishing the race.

However, many months of training and preparation paid off for Nat as, joined by a couple of fellow Harriers for the latter stages of the race and a well oiled support crew, she overcame every challenge put forward to be one of the success stories of the famously challenging event, eventually completing it in 33:21:28.

Elsewhere, Nick Mould was the solo Worksop Harrier out at the also gruelling Buxton Half Marathon on Sunday.

As hilly as you imagine it would be, this was a tough race from the start with a significant climb across the first couple miles before some steep downhill sections and then more rolling hills to finish.

