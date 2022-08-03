Kirsty Law placed seventh with a throw of 54.38 meters in the women's discus throw final. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Kirsty Law, aged 35, competed in the Commonwealth Games women’s discus throw final last night (August 2) and finished in seventh place.

The Rampton Hospital care assistant, from Monlochy in the Scottish Highlands, took three attempts at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, with a first throw of 53.38 meters, followed by 52.83 and 52.09.

Kirsty secured another three throws as part of the top eight, with her fourth attempt of 54.38 becoming her final result, followed by a no throw and 53.35.

The gold medal went to Chioma Onyekwere of Nigeria with a throw of 61.70 metres, with silver going to England’s Jade Lally, and bronze going to Obiageri Amaechi, also of Nigeria.

This was Kirsty’s second time participating in the Commonwealth Games.

Taking to Twitter, Kirsty said she was ‘frustrated’ with her performance, but said she would not ‘dwell’ on it. She said: “As athletes we train so hard and sacrifice a hell of a lot for these moments.

“We forget to enjoy the experience and get hung up on performances. So it’s on to the next one. Next stop European Championships.

“I want to say a massive thanks to everyone for your love and support, my friends and family, my work family and people messaging me.

“You are all amazing and I appreciate each and everyone one of you.”