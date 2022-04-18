Clumber Park edge out Worksop in thriller on opening day of Bassetlaw Cricket League

Having been put into bat Clumber posted 234 for 6 built around a superb century from opener Ed Foulds.

In reply, Worksop started well through Jake Hogan (59) and were looking likely winners with Ross Wicks also passing 50.

However, with the score on 191 Mark Dean (3-21) got the decisive wicket of Wicks for 66 to turn the screw in Clumber's favour, and with Tim Foulds taking 3 for 33, Worksop fell 18 runs short as the hosts secured victory in an exciting and closely fought contest.