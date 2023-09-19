Clumber Park are crowned Division One champions in the Bassetlaw Cricket League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having suffered two narrow defeats in recent weeks, they were left needing to win their last game against Anston to pip nearest rivals Kiveton Park to the title.

Despite the situation, Clumber served up a near flawless display to bowl Anston out for just 117.

Zak Berridge (2-19) made early inroads before a superb match-defining spell of 4-17 from Darren Spooner tore through the visitor’s middle order. There was also a wicket apiece for Ben Perkins, Hayden Cox, Simon Dean and Mark Dean.

Clumber suffered a few jitters at the start of their reply, slipping to a precarious 9 for 2. However, the nerves slowly dissipated as James Davies (49 not out), Ben Perkins (31) and Chris Mather (21) eased Clumber to a 6 wicket win to spark celebrations in the park.

Being crowned champions is a sweet moment for veteran skipper Mark Dean, who also finished the season as the leading bowler in Division 1.

“When we were relegated last year I didn’t know if I wanted to do it again, but the lads have been fantastic all season,” he said.

“On paper I don’t think anyone would’ve predicted us finishing above two outstanding clubs like Kiveton Park and Blidworth.

““The nerves and body are both shot to pieces. I’m just so pleased for everyone at the club and all the players.