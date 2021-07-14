Claire Lomas back at scene of her accident to talk at Osberton Horse Trials business lunch

Claire Lomas after crossing the finishing line of the Great North Run, five days after starting the race.

The collision with a tree is well documented and left Claire without the use of her legs but now 14 years later and with a plethora of life experiences and challenges to recount, Claire is returning to the scene of her accident at the Osberton Estate near Worksop as guest speaker at the event’s very first Business Lunch on Friday, 1st October.

Said event organiser, Stuart Buntine: “We are honoured and privileged that Claire has agreed to return to Osberton for the first time since that fateful day as the speaker at our new Business Lunch and networking gathering.

“Without doubt I am sure many attending will be interested to find out more about the challenges she has undertaken over the last 14 years which has included countless fundraising efforts.

“We are always looking for new ways to develop Osberton International and the conference facility at the venue will be busy over the event.

“We have conferences planned for British Eventing Coaching, a British Equine Veterinary Association gathering, Officials Safety Day and Stewards/Eventing Technical Advisor and Show Jumping day all running to add to the occasion.”

Added Claire: “I am delighted to return back to Osberton. It was the place where my life turned upside down but what I didn’t know at the time, is that I was put on a new journey which has led me to so many new and exciting adventures.

“I look forward to sharing my story; from the depths of despair to those things I never thought would be possible.”

One of Claire’s most memorable fundraisers took place in 2012 when she set out to raise a massive £50,000 for the Spinal Research charity to help find a repair for spinal cord injury.

The campaign promoted as Claire’s Walk focused around her participation in the 32nd London Marathon when she finished the herculean effort in 17 days using the ReWalk robotic suit that’s helps people with paraplegia walk standing in an upright position.

In a show of huge admiration for the massive task Claire undertook the fundraising reached more than £220,000 and she continues to set herself further challenges with her fundraising now amassing to a fantastic £800,000.

Claire is taking part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon on the Sunday of Osberton International setting herself yet another inspirational milestone.