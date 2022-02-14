Chris Boyle a proud man after Boyle's Pro Boxing/Worksop X Box Boxing Academy show is televised by the FITE channel

It was a successful night for the home fighters with Hollie Towl claiming another title win.

The Boyle's Pro Boxing/Worksop X Box Boxing Academy show was televised by the FITE channel - a premium sports and entertainment live streaming challen.

The showstopping bout saw the vacant PBC super featherweight European title won by Worksop’s Hollie "Blonde Bomber" Towl against Nadia Flahlia.

Boyle said: “I’m proud of the show and of all the fighters, proud of my team and the officials on the day.

“This was Worksop’s first ever worldwide live televised professional boxing event so to do it in the style we have, getting six wins out of six and another European title for the stable in Hollie Towl is the icing on the cake.

‘Hollie’s European title fight between was such a great fight and worthy of top of the bill on any card anywhere.

“It was just fantastic boxing by both girls who were fully committed to winning the title.

“I’m so full of both praise and belief in my blonde bomber Hollie as she is only 18.

“She is already a five times national amateur champion and now 6-0 as a professional boxer. Holding world and European honours is something special and we are all very very proud but she’s gonna go so far and do so much more so watch this space.

Town said: “It was so tough, but I loved every second there.

“To share a contest like that with Nadia, who’s a class act and unbeaten, is what I’ve been crying out for as I don’t normally do overtime there.

“The rounds are priceless for me and this crowd is just the best for me every time.

“I’m just enjoying my training and my ring time at the minute so I feel blessed to do something I love and get paid to do so.”

The show also saw Ben Gore step in as a late replacement to beat Marty Kayes.

There was also an impressive debut win on points for Luke White over Richard Harrison and a narrow points win for Alvis Berzins against Owen James.

Cameron Moran won on points against Zahir Bennett, before Elle Coulson beat Aimee Louise Moody after Moody was forced to pull out early with an injury.