Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.
Check out these cracking pictures of Worksop schoolkids enjoying their sport - including Outwood Academy, Norbridge Academy and Carr Hill Primary

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Mar 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 14:32 BST

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

We’ve got Prospect Hill’s football team, Outwood Academy, Norbridge Academy, Carr Hill Primary and Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School covered, amongst others.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

The Prospect Hill Junior School Boys Football Team who won the 2012/13 Parry Cup.

1. Prospect Hill Junior School

The Prospect Hill Junior School Boys Football Team who won the 2012/13 Parry Cup.

Norbridge Academy's girls football team before a match.

2. Norbridge Academy

Norbridge Academy's girls football team before a match.

3. Prospect Hill Junior School

Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.

Prospect Hill Junior School Girls Football Team celebrate winning the Bassetlaw Schools FA League.

4. Prospect Hill Junior School

Prospect Hill Junior School Girls Football Team celebrate winning the Bassetlaw Schools FA League.

