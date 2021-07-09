Calvin Harrison signs extended Nottinghamshire contract

Calvin Harrison celebrates a wicket against Birmingham Bears. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The leg-spinning all-rounder initially piqued the interest of the Notts’ coaching staff in a pre-season game playing for Oxford UCCE, during which he scored a century and collected three wickets.

Having garnered success with the Second XI as a trialist in the early stages of the season, Harrison has since impressed on a short-term contract, taking 12 wickets in the Vitality Blast whilst boasting an economy rate of 6.68, the third best of any bowler to have taken more than ten wickets in the competition.

“It has been a case of continual development from a performance perspective while I have been here, and I am very excited at the prospect of staying for two more years with top-class players and coaches,” said the 22-year-old.

"I am incredibly grateful for the welcome my teammates have given me in the last few months, particularly Steven Mullaney who, as captain, has given me the backing to perform.

“Trent Bridge is an amazing place to play cricket. Even with a reduced capacity, it has felt full with so much energy, and I can’t wait to see what that buzz is like when it is packed.

“I think I can contribute in red and white-ball cricket, and across all disciplines. I’m pleased to have got to the point where I can extend my stay here, but the work will continue.”