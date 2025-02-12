Cain and Ares to acquire ‘significant stake’ in Trent Rockets

Trent Rockers have announced two new investors this week.

Cain International (“Cain”) and Ares Management Credit funds (“Ares”) have together entered exclusivity to acquire a significant stake in Trent Rockets alongside Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club when ownership transfers to the club later this year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cain, a partnership between Jonathan Goldstein and Eldridge Industries, manages over $17 billion in AUM, with key investments in lifestyle and entertainment, including Aman, The St. James, Delano, Maslow’s Group, Prezzo, and Swingers. Goldstein also serves on the board of Chelsea FC.

Ares Management, a leading alternative investment manager with $484 billion in assets, brings extensive experience investing in sports, media and entertainment opportunities. This transaction expands Ares’ existing portfolio that includes global professional sports team investments in Inter Miami CF, McLaren Racing and Atlético de Madrid, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were chosen following an extensive sales process involving each of the eight teams in The Hundred, with around 100 parties signalling interest in securing a stake in one of the competing sides.

The two parties will now enter an eight-week period of exclusivity – at the conclusion of which, pending a satisfactory outcome of due diligence and legal checks, Cain and Ares will acquire a 49% stake in Trent Rockets. Nottinghamshire will retain the majority 51% stake.

“The experience of Cain and Ares in helping businesses in recreational and leisure sectors to grow, and their focus on delivering long-term benefits, made them an ideal fit for this investment,” said Nottinghamshire Chair Andy Hunt.

"The Hundred has been an undoubted success in Nottingham - welcoming a diverse audience, attracting some of the world's best players and delivering an experience for supporters that is unrivalled on these shores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This investment, alongside those in other competing teams, will both help to safeguard the future of our 18-county system and elevate The Hundred to ensure it is able to thrive as one of the finest competitions of its kind worldwide.”

Trent Rockets are one of four teams to have secured silverware since The Hundred’s inception in 2021, with the men’s side claiming the title at Lord’s in 2022.

The tournament has attracted sell-out crowds to Trent Bridge – while a new record attendance of 10,693 for a women’s fixture at the venue was set last summer.

Trent Bridge has been officially recognised as offering the best spectator experience in the competition for the past two years.