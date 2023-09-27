Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, the first day of Autumn started with the Autumn Road Relays at Sutton Park.

Two Men’s teams competed in the six-stage, 5.9km relay while two women’s teams competed in the four-stage, 4.3km relay.

A challenging and rolling course around Sutton Park makes for some exciting racing while the single-lap relay format makes for a great opportunity to get stuck in before watching your teammates.

Maddie Spencer in the Atumn Road Relays.

Just after 1pm Tom Shaw and Henry Brady got the two men’s teams underway.

There was a strong sense of progression in the A team as Shaw handed to Ben Rhodes then Dom Fielding, before Matt Chappell and Matt Daly continued to gain places with the fastest Harrier of the day James Lonsdale finishing it off to bring the Harriers up to 43rd overall from the 129 Senior Men’s teams in 2:03:30.

There were plenty of strong runs in the B team after a strong start by Brady was followed by Chris Johnson, Adam Jonczyk and Dom Ayton holding the positions before a strong last two legs by Steve Carr and Bryan Cherry, finishing in 91st and 2:19:47

Highest position of the day belonged to the Ladies A team. Hannah Miller got themunderway before strong runs by Charlotte Jones and Maddi Spencer set up Sarah Worley for the finishing leg to bring the ladies home in 21st position from 94 in 1:11:04.

Charlotte Rushby headed up the B-Team followed by three very well balanced legs of Rachel Silcock and Carol Lonsdale with a strong finish from Nat Cunningham to bring the team up to 59th position in 1:24:51.

This wasn’t the only team day out though as the Junior Harriers were the first to kickstart the XC season in their XC mini-league over at King’s Park, Retford.

A great intro to get youngsters into cross country, the mini league has a variety of courses and offerings from just under a mile for the U11s up to 4km for the U15 boys.

Full results are yet to be released but like all events for Harriers' young athletes it was another great day of team work as they enjoyed both competing with their peers and cheering on their friends in the various categories.

Ultra-Marathon Man Steve Battle competed in the Six Day World Championship in Balatonfured, Hungary.

Despite the continued heat with days regularly hitting 30 degrees, Steve performed admirably covering 516.315 km across the six days, finishing 35th overall.

It wasn’t all running this weekend though as many Harriers stood the other side of the finisher tape as they took over the Worksop College Junior parkrun.

Junior parkrun offers the parkrun experience for budding younger runners and walkers, with a 2 km for 4 to 14 year olds on a Sunday Morning.

The Harriers filled the volunteer roster this week before getting the juniors underway.