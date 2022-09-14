It will be a tough ask for the Tigers against the National League North side, but Worksop could take confidence from their pre-season victories over Farsley Celtic and Scarborough Athletic of the same level.

And Jeffs hopes they can take the momentum built from four straight wins into Saturday’s ‘free hit’.

“We’re really looking forward to it and the lads are really looking forward to it as well,” he said.

Worksop celebrate James Hanson's goal at Brighouse Town on Monday.

“You could almost look at it as a bit of a free hit for us with how Brackley have been over the last couple of seasons and the league that they play in.

"But I can tell you one thing and that is the lads will go there and give it a right good go.

“It’ll be a good day for the club and hopefully we can get as many supporters down there as we can because they make a big difference when they cheer us on.”

The Tigers go into Saturday’s tie after a comfortable 2-0 victory on Monday over Brighouse Town in the FA Trophy to set up a contest at Prescot Cables in the second qualifying round.

Goals from Liam Hughes and James Hanson secured a safe passage.

Jeffs was pleased with the defensive application from his side.

He added: “I thought the back four were outstanding and I don’t think we gave Brighouse a sniff.