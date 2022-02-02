The Valentine's Massacre event is sure to attract a bumper crowd.

The Boyle’s Pro Boxing promotion will feature six fights on the Sunday afternoon.

UK’s youngest ever world female champion Hollie ‘the blonde bomber’ Towl is set to box a top notch Italian champion in Nadia Flahlia for the PBC European title.

Also in action is current commonwealth and international middleweight champion Elle ‘triple L’ Coulson boxing Amy Moody in a six round contest.

Supporting bouts include Alvis Berzins vs Irishman Darren burns, Cameron Moran v Jamie sprinter and Jayden Harris v Marty Kayes.

The show starts at 1.30pm at Worksop’s Stanley Street Sports Club.