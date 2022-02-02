Boyle Pro Boxing fighters ready to thrill the Worksop fans
Worksop’s boxers are getting ready to show off their skills during the upcoming Valentine’s Massacre.
The Boyle’s Pro Boxing promotion will feature six fights on the Sunday afternoon.
UK’s youngest ever world female champion Hollie ‘the blonde bomber’ Towl is set to box a top notch Italian champion in Nadia Flahlia for the PBC European title.
Also in action is current commonwealth and international middleweight champion Elle ‘triple L’ Coulson boxing Amy Moody in a six round contest.
Supporting bouts include Alvis Berzins vs Irishman Darren burns, Cameron Moran v Jamie sprinter and Jayden Harris v Marty Kayes.
The show starts at 1.30pm at Worksop’s Stanley Street Sports Club.
Tickets are available at the club, on the day or by calling promoter Chris Boyle on 07886255078.