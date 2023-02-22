The first ever RISE night – standing for Racism In Sports Ends – will take place this Saturday at Shirebrook Leisure Centre.

The night will feature a stacked card of international professional boxing contests, including area title eliminators, British title blockbuster and WBU European title and a World title unification title fight.

More importantly, the bill will feature a diverse range of male and female boxers from the UK and Ireland to Poland, Latvia Lithuania and India.

Chris Boyle - leading RISE against racism and equality.

Chris, of Boyles pro boxing and Worksop's Xbox stable said he had put the programme together with Switch Hitters Promotions to promote the fight for equality in sport and putting an end to racism.

He said: “For a long time boxing has really struggled with diversity within its ranks, not just the fighters but in its core values.

“Fighters, fight fans, and the general public are forever confused about decisions by judges, referees and, more importantly, the boards that run them.

“This event is to show that in the toughest of sports in boxing there is no room for inequality or divide between the ranks.

“Myself and my team are going to run a year-long campaign called Rise - 'racism in sports ends’ - and the whole year with four chapters are already planned with events countrywide and even plans for European extensions of RISE in the pipeline.

“Boyles Pro Boxing has always had a strong female stable of fighters.

“But female fighters are always second place on these promotions and it’s time for things like this to change.

“These guys and girls already have the hardest battles in the ring against there opponents without battling more because of their skin colour, gender, race or religion.”

Boyle continued: “It’s not just boxers, I personally know of officials that have been treated differently because of their appearance and in this day and age it’s simply not acceptable nor will myself or my team ever be prepared to accept it.

"So the fight starts here.”

