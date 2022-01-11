Worksop Harriers trio Kiitty Laurence, Martha Hazlehurst and Miley Townrow.

First on Saturday Berry Hill hosted the integrated Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire county cross-country championships with races for everyone from U11 boys and girls up to Men’s & Ladies Vet’s and everything in between.

Races used various loops for distances from 1,500 m for U11 to approx. 10 k for Sen/Vet Men using the grassy/muddy banks and rolling woodlands of Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.

On the Junior front they enjoyed success with: Felix Woods 2nd for a Silver and County Vest (U11 Boys); Team Bronze for Anna Kemp (County Vest) Summer Johnson and Holly Bulmer in the U11 Girls; Team Bronze for Martha Hazlehurst, Miley Townrow and Kitty Laurence pushed on by Lily in 4th and Ethan Ellery gained a County Vest (U15 Boys)

There were other excellent performances from other juniors in helping drive the team success (Henry Marks, George Gill, Travis Revell, Oskar Woods, Freddie Marks and Rafe Benner)

On to the senior team, Kimberley Widdop, Rachel Silcock and Cathy Mhembere represented the Harriers in the Ladies Master Category with two of ladies gaining their first taste of club level cross country racing.

Finally, the men’s team was led home by Thomas Shaw in 10th place, joined by Bryan Cherry, Matt Chappell, Henry Brady, Kerry Saville, Steve Carr, Tim Baggs and an excellent sprint split-second duel for 1-2 from Chris Lawrence and Dave Bulmer, which was enough to lift the Harriers to a 5th place team finish.

On Sunday the first winter edition of a club favorite took place with the Round Sheffield Run. A multi—stage trail race which covers around 25 km in total, with timing taken across 19km of 11 stages of various distances.

Runners compete as individuals or in pairs (Male, Female or Mixed) with rankings down by total time to complete the individual stages.

Mixed-duo Charlotte Jones and Tom McLaren set the quickest time in 1:40:48 which was enough for a top-10 finish (8th). Sally and David Bulmer finished in 2:04:21 (57th) whilst Stuart McCluskie combined with Belle Hudspeth for 2:26:43 (106th).

In the Female-Pairs Natalie Cunningham joined up with Julie Wragg for a 1:58:23 (23rd).

On to the individuals where recent new recruit Chris Johnson finished in 1:43:06 (75th in age cat) followed by Tracey West completed in 1:47:58 (6th in Age Cat) followed by Ashley Wilson (1:50:00 on the nose for 127th) and Henry Brady in 1:50:54 (134th). Scott Arthur produced a 1:57:41 (157th) whilst Andrew Creegan completed in 2:01:17 (138th in age cat).