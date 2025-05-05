Beaumont brilliance guides The Blaze to victory in Metro Bank One-Day Cup

Tammy Beaumont finished 112 not out to guide The Blaze to victory.

A superb century from England’s Tammy Beaumont led The Blaze to a seven-wicket victory with 13.1 overs to spare as Hampshire’s unbeaten start to the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women’s competition ended at Trent Bridge.

Beaumont finished 112 not out after sharing an unbroken 159-run partnership with Georgia Elwis (58 not out) to complete a third win from four matches for the East Midlands side. Another of their England stars, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, took three for 36 as Hampshire were restricted to 189 in their 50 overs, opener Ella McCaughan top-scoring with 57.

Beaumont said: “It’s great to come back here after two wins on the road and get a win like that against a really strong Hampshire team. To keep them to under 190 was an amazing effort by our bowlers. “On a used pitch we went away from our usual policy of rotating the seamers and getting Glenny (Sarah Glenn) on early worked really well and Josie (Groves) did a really great job supporting her at the other end. Glenny has come back from a rehab stint on her back, she’s worked really hard on her action and she is starting to see the rewards. She was outstanding today.

“Georgia and I know each other really well. She is an outstanding signing for us. I had her at the Welsh Fire and she is very much my sounding board as captain, with the ideas that she brings. She announced her intent as soon as she came out and got us going again after losing those early wickets.

"We were still thinking positively and we knew that if they bowled bad balls we could score and there wasn’t too much scoreboard pressure, so it was a case of play our game, nothing excessively risky.” Hampshire had two wins and a tie in their opening three fixtures, setting a record for the highest successful run chase in women’s List A cricket in England when they overhauled Lancashire’s 292 for six at Southport last week. Winning the toss and batting first here on a used pitch, they looked well placed to continue in that form at 41 for one after the opening 10-over powerplay, even though they had lost opener Maia Bouchier in the 10th over, the England batter chopping on as she reached for a wide delivery from left-arm seamer Grace Ballinger.