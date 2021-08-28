Bassettlaw TC's Adrian Hopkinson completes first event at Wormersley

Adrian Hopkinson.

Adrian opted for the Evolve triathlon based from Wormersly in mid-Yorkshire for his first longer distance event.

Starting with a 1km swim in the Blue Lagoon, which is well known amongst open water swimmers for its clear limestone filtered water then 45 km cycle route around the flat and

fast lanes back to finish with a 10km loop around the swim lagoon.

In a sell out event, that British Triathlon, the sports governing body has described as ‘excellent’, Adrian turned in an excellent finishing time of 2 hours and 38 minutes.

That gave him a well-deserved 12th place in the entire field.

On finishing the event Adrian commented “It was a tough day because the there was strong head winds on the cycling part for a lot of the route.