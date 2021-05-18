Worksop's Sprint triathlon looks set to return.

The event, which was cancelled last year amidst the Covid 19 restrictions is hoped to be a draw for the many triathletes desperate to get back into competing.

Working within all the British Triathlon guidelines and in close conjunction with Bassetlaw District Council,the club is confident the event will be able to go ahead on Sunday, 5th September.

Event director Jason Lippitt, alongside enthusiastic club volunteers, is planning to use the regular route of a 400m pool swim, followed by a 25km cycle and a 5km run, all based around the leisure centre.

The event, which has been praised in the past by British Triathlon as a well-managed and supported event, will be fully compliant with any necessary Covid restrictions that may still be in place at that time. Currently, plans include for a limited number of swimmers in any lane at one time.

This will mean a much more staggered start for the competitors so ensuring the correct social distancing needed.

Once outside, the transition area will be much larger than usual, again to allow plenty of social space.

As the national restrictions are lifted, the sports governing body, British Triathlon, are opening up both indoor alongside outdoor training sessions.

Demand for places at this Sprint event is expected to be high.