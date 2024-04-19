Bassetlaw Triathlon group take on Tour of Retford

The Bassetlaw Tri team in Retford.

Organised by the Retford Lions Club, the annual sportif Tour of Retford is a non-competitive event, covering scenic North Nottinghamshire. Open to anyone, all riders receive a medal for taking part, there was also a prize for the best Fancy Dress!

The triathletes, who were using the ride as a social day out for any club members, set off in small groups from the market square just after 9am, having to choose from either of two routes, one 35 miles the other covering 70 miles. First heading north out of Retford towards Gringley on the Hill before sweep back south via Tuxford to take in many of the lovely Nottinghamshire villages around Ossington and Laxton before the return to Retford town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather couldn't have been better for either ride in the glorious sunshine and with volunteers from the Retford Lions on hand at the different feed stations ensuring all riders were kept topped up with food and drinks as needed.