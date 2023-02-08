Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's Matt Quibell gives masterclass to win Bolsover 10k

Organised by the North Derbyshire Running Club, the event is very popular, being a fast course on local roads that has provide many personal best performances for runners over the years.

Being a fast course, the start was a frantic affair with the lead group initially leaving Matt some 200m behind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with local knowledge and confident in his ability, Matt slowly made his way up through the field back to the lead group with about a mile and a half to the finish.

Matt Quibell - remarkable winning time at Bolsover 10k

As others dropped away from the lead group, Matt seized the initiative and with about a quarter mile left moved slowly away from his nearest competitor to make the win his.

He said: “Bolsover 10k is a bit of a special race to me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was one of my first ever road running races when I first entered in 2015 and the place I fell in love with racing after experiencing the race day atmosphere.

“I am elated to win the race, especially with my father at the finishing line and I must say, the support around the course was fantastic.

“I surprised myself with the time as I am predominately a triathlete, so have to fit swimming, cycling and running in to my week, but have paid particular attention to consistent, quality training, a strength session and my diet each week.”