Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's Matt Quibell gives masterclass to win Bolsover 10k
Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's Matt Quibell gave a masterclass in middle distance running to win the Bolsover 10k race.
Organised by the North Derbyshire Running Club, the event is very popular, being a fast course on local roads that has provide many personal best performances for runners over the years.
Being a fast course, the start was a frantic affair with the lead group initially leaving Matt some 200m behind.
However, with local knowledge and confident in his ability, Matt slowly made his way up through the field back to the lead group with about a mile and a half to the finish.
As others dropped away from the lead group, Matt seized the initiative and with about a quarter mile left moved slowly away from his nearest competitor to make the win his.
He said: “Bolsover 10k is a bit of a special race to me.
"It was one of my first ever road running races when I first entered in 2015 and the place I fell in love with racing after experiencing the race day atmosphere.
“I am elated to win the race, especially with my father at the finishing line and I must say, the support around the course was fantastic.
“I surprised myself with the time as I am predominately a triathlete, so have to fit swimming, cycling and running in to my week, but have paid particular attention to consistent, quality training, a strength session and my diet each week.”
Bassetlaw Triathlon Club coach Dale Bloomer said “ It’s the best thing I've seen in a long time. How anyone can run 10k in 32:20 is just unbelievable?”