Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's Adrian Hopkinson completes his first Ironman grueller in Spain

After a year of solid training, he has just taken on three long distance triathlons – an Outlaw X event based on the Thoresby estate and the Derby Sprint distance triathlon.

Next on Adrian's busy schedule was the full Barcelona Ironman.

Consisting or a 3.8 km (2.4 mile), a two-loop 180.2 km (112 mile) bike course and a three-loop 42.2 km (26.2 mile) run course.

Adrian Hopkinson in Ironman action in Barcelona.

Adrian successfully completed this, his first Ironman effort, in blistering heat. His finishing time was 12 hours and 1 minute.

"The run was tough,” he said.

"t was the first time I've ran a marathon and this was my first attempt after 2.4 mile swim and 112 mile bike ride.

"The support was incredible throughout. The day was made harder by the fact I’d done a half the week before and only had a week to recover. My lifetime goal was to complete an Ironman and I have done it.”

Bassetlaw head coach Steve Chambers said: “I met Ady two years ago through a guy with both know and said he want to do an Ironman race. We agreed a two year plan and it all came together.

“Derby was frustrating for Ady after a puncture on the bike but he rectified that with a strong race at Thoresby 70.3.