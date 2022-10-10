Bassetlaw Triathlon Club rookie Daren Raines completes the Weymouth Ironman race

Situated off the World Heritage Site Jurassic Coast, this race is a first-timer favourite, featuring sandy beaches, spectacular coastline and the stunning Dorset countryside.

The one-loop 1.2 mile (1.9 km) swim course is composed of one clockwise lap in a triangle layout.

Swim straight out away from Weymouth's beach and two right turns later you will be headed back to transition ready for the one-loop 56 mile (90 km) bike course consists of one anti-clockwise loop through the rolling Dorset Countryside up North to King's Stag and back to Weymouth via the towns of Godmanstone and Dorchester. The rolling course really puts the triathletes through their paces.

Darren Raines finishes the Weymouth Ironman Triathlon.

Once off the bike there is the two and a half loop 13.1 mile (21.1 km) run course which begins from the local Lodmoor Country Park to the finish area, along Weymouth's esplanade. This provides a spectator friendly run course with support from family and friends.

On a glorious day Darren excelled in his performance.

He described the swim as “fantastic - the water was so clear I could see fish swimming around.”