Steve was a founding member and leading advocate for the club as part of the local District Council’s legacy ideas following the London Olympics of 2012.

Steve, an ex-professional footballer who started his footballing career with Sheffield Wednesday before spells with Mansfield Town and Boston United has long been a triathlete himself.

Since 2012 he has given much of his time to helping other triathletes from complete novices to experienced long distance eventers gain the confidence to either enter their first event or take on longer, tougher challenges.

A presentation is made to Steve Chambers by Steve Bowler.

Chambers, a qualified sports massage practitioner, who runs his own TRI Performance and Sports Massage business has helped build up a team of coaches, from within the club, over the years as the club has grown and developed.

Along the way his contribution was recognised as he was awarded the East Midlands Participation Coach of the Year.

In recognition of his contribution to the club a collection and presentation was made to Steve.

Chambers said: “It's been an absolute honour to represent BTC for over 10 years.

"The support and gratitude shown by the majority of members and the coaching team has made my head coach position a very memorable experience. Seeing so many of the members achieve amazing things still makes me very proud.

“My intention is to continue training with the club and supporting the members wherever I can, so I am sure I will keep in touch with many.”

