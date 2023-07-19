Kat finished with a strong marathon time to complete the course in 14 hours and 35 minutes, which qualified her for the World Championships.

On finishing she said: “My family joined as support crew which spurred me on, my legs felt good on the run and a time I was proud of, going past many a walker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was an emotional finish, loved finally seeing Dale on the run and topped off receiving the news that I’d qualified for the world championships in Kona - maybe next time when I’ve saved up. “Thanks to all the training tips from other Bassetlaw members as well as motivational messages of support which genuinely helped me believe in myself and achieve something I wasn’t sure I could.”

Dale Bloomer and Kat Wisniewski at Iron Bolton.

Dale, who had done this event previously, had a difficult last 13 miles running due to a sore foot but still came home in a time of 15 hours and 13 minutes which put him on the podium for his age category.

The 2,400 triathletes started with a 2.4-mile swim in Pennington Flash.

The windy weather making the water particularly choppy all added to the challenge of the event. Then it was out on to the 112-mile bike course that the organisers describe as hilly with over 10,000 feet of climbing along the three-lap route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being up on the moors above the Lancashire town the wind proved to be an even bigger problem for both Kat and Dale who had to dig deep to get through the cut off time and onto the final 26.2-mile marathon leg of the event which was also describe as hilly by the organisers.

Both Kat and Dale, being experienced competitors had family and friends as well as fellow club members on the course to give them the support and lift needed to push on.