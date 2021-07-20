Bassetlaw Triathlon Club compete at Outlaw Half Holkham triathlon.
Five members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club took time out in Norfolk to enter the Outlaw Half Holkham triathlon.
Outlaw Half Holkham is set in historic Holkham Estate.
The 18th century Holkham Hall provides an inspiring backdrop to the 1.2-mile swim, both transitions and the 13.1 mile run course, while the single loop bike course will take participants on an unforgettable journey through some of the most beautiful countryside and coastal roads Norfolk has to offer for 56 miles.
First home for the club was Simon Herberts in a time of 4 hours and 49 minutes. Others to complete the course were, Matthew Shaw, John Wright, David Cannie and Andrew Barranger-Clark.