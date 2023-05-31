Bassetlaw triathletes warm up for new season at Newark 100 cycle event

Starting in the picturesque setting of Newark Castle beside the River Trent the five cyclists split into two smaller groups. Kat Wisiewski and Kirsty Smith opting for the full 100 mile route, while Simon Eggleston, Lisa Wooton and Paddy Ducey settled for the 100km.

Both routes took to the rolling hills of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire with Sleaford as the only large settlement they passed through.

As an organised event it was very well signed and so no problems finding their way around a new area.

Bassetlaw triathletes at the Newark 100.

Refreshment stops at 30 mile and 60 miles ensured all six comfortably completed the event. Particularly pleased was Lisa who had not cycled further that 40 miles before the day.