Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a lot of standing water on the roads out to Barnby Moor, the route did a loop and returned along the Old London Road towards Ranby before turning back in towards Retford.

A popular event with well over 900 entrants, this was to be an early season test for the triathletes to see how the winter training had gone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With almost all the triathletes returning good times, many turning in personal best times for this event or even for their half marathon times overall, it proved a big success.

Steve Bowler in action at Retford.

Some of the stand out performances included Lou Kelly, who came home in a time of 1 hour 29 minutes, placing her as eighth lady overall and thirrd in her age category.

Adrian Hopkinson was first male home for the club in a time of 1 hour 16 minutes, placing him 24th overall.

Club chairman Steve Bowler was particularly pleased, surpassing all his expectations, returning a time of 1 hour and 27 minutes, which shaved of a full four minutes and 40 seconds off his course record and some six seconds off his personal best time for this distance.