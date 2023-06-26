Bassetlaw tri members dig deep in tough conditions during Outlaw half triathlon

This middle distance event is very popular in the early season as the vast majority of the course is flat and so provides good conditions for participants to go for those faster times.

After a bit of a chaotic mass start, the conditions proved to be absolutely perfect for the 70.3 miles ahead, although swimming towards the rising sun did make visibility a little difficult initially. It didn't stop Tom Richardson though who posted an impressive 33:40 swim for the 1900m.

The 56 mile bike course was almost flat and rolled through some of Nottinghamshire’s prettiest villages. Andrew Jones made the most of the flat route covering the 56 miles in 2hrs 52mins.

Andrew Jones finishes the race with son Alex.

Kat Wisniewski was unlucky to get a puncture half way round and her race looked like it was over. That was until a friendly spectator helped her out with a repair and got her back on her bike again.

By the time the running trainers were required, the temperature had really risen. With very little shade on the run course, everyone had to dig deep to cover the 13 miles, whilst trying to keep cool and hydrated. Three laps of the lake later and the athletes from Bassetlaw Tri Club crossed the line. Kat Wisniewski finished strong with a 1hr 58min run.