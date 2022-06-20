Bassetlaw Tri Club’s Simon Norton shines at World Triathlon event in Leeds

Simon Norton's finishing time of two hours and 29 minutes placed him 290th in a field of over a 1000.

Set within the picturesque setting of Roundhay Park, this year saw thousands of athletes, from amateurs to some of the world’s most elite triathletes, take to the start line across the event weekend and experience the same iconic blue carpet finish.

Starting with a one lap 1.5 km swim in the Waterloo Lake within the park, which a mass start which can be a bit of a “washing machine” experience as the competitors scramble for best positions with in the water.

Next is a 36 km bike ride around two loops that exit Roundhay Park and take the riders through Leeds. The final aspect of the event was a 10km run made up of three laps within the park.