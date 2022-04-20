Sharon Burton on the running leg at Grantham.

The sprint event based from the Meres Leisure centre in Grantham consisted of a 400-metre pool swim, 16.5km cycle route out of the town and through the undulating Lincolnshire countryside returning to the leisure centre to start a two lap 5km run.

On a very cold morning Burton, who had recently returned from the club’s first ever training camp in Mallorca, finished in a time of 1 hour 21 minutes.

After the event she said: “Despite feeling rough and a bit knackered this week after last week’s exertions in Mallorca I finished third in my age group.