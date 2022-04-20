Bassetlaw Tri Club’s Sharon Burton disappointed with third place

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club’s Sharon Burton took on an early season triathlon at Grantham recently, writes Paddy Ducey.

Sharon Burton on the running leg at Grantham.

The sprint event based from the Meres Leisure centre in Grantham consisted of a 400-metre pool swim, 16.5km cycle route out of the town and through the undulating Lincolnshire countryside returning to the leisure centre to start a two lap 5km run.

On a very cold morning Burton, who had recently returned from the club’s first ever training camp in Mallorca, finished in a time of 1 hour 21 minutes.

After the event she said: “Despite feeling rough and a bit knackered this week after last week’s exertions in Mallorca I finished third in my age group.

“I am disappointed with that, but I did smash my 400m swim personal best, so something paid off last week. I would recommend the event for next year if anyone fancies it.”

