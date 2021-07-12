Bassetlaw Tri Club's Dale Bloomers completes Ironman challenge

Dale Bloomers crosses the finishing line.

However, this Ironman triathlon challenge has been on Dale Bloomers radar for the last two years.

However after a bike crash in 2019 during training he broke his ribs, punctured a lung and needed a shoulder reconstruction so it was rescheduled for 2020.

Covid struck so it was postponed again to this year.

At nearly 63 years old h knew that to train 10 to 15 hours per week for the event would be a big ask on his body so training was mainly high volume and low intensity with a high focus on cycling strength for the Bolton hills.

On the training journey he achieved age group second place in both Vitruvian and Epicman half Ironman distance events.

Finally, the Ironman event held at Bolton arrived.

Dale said: “Race day at Bolton was tough for everyone with biblical rain, poor road surfaces and I had two punctures on one of the toughest courses on the Ironman calendar.

"There was a high percentage of competitors who did not finish with crashes, mechanicals, hyperthermia or just simply missing the cut off times on such a demanding course.”

However, there was incredible support from the Bolton residents and event volunteers that helped keep all the competitors moving towards the finish line. Tired, hungry and wet Dale crossed the finish line with a cheering crowd in a respectable 15 hours 26 minutes.

Dale, a member and coach at the local Bassetlaw Triathlon club said: “As part of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club coaching team I know how important it is to get support, advice and encouragement from fellow coaches, family and athletes but it cannot be understated the importance of event volunteers in getting athletes across the line.”

Dale is currently part of the group in Bassetlaw Triathlon Club planning for the clubs own Sprint Triathlon event, to be held on September 5th.