Bassetlaw Tri Club members make long-awaited return to action

Dale Bloomer and Jason Lippitt took on the Epicman Windermere triathlon.

The 1.9km swim takes place in Lake Windermere over a single lap. The 90km cycle takes place on undulating roads around the South Lakes and the half marathon is a looped course within the grounds of YMCA Lakeside on the Windermere banks.

Bloomer came in after 7 hours 30 mins and Lippitt in 8 hours and 3 minutes.

The duo are also part of a group planning the club’s upcoming sprint triathlon event in September.