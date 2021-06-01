Bassetlaw Tri Club members make long-awaited return to action
Two members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club returned to competition for the first time in 18 months over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:04 pm
Dale Bloomer and Jason Lippitt took on the Epicman Windermere triathlon.
The 1.9km swim takes place in Lake Windermere over a single lap. The 90km cycle takes place on undulating roads around the South Lakes and the half marathon is a looped course within the grounds of YMCA Lakeside on the Windermere banks.
Bloomer came in after 7 hours 30 mins and Lippitt in 8 hours and 3 minutes.
The duo are also part of a group planning the club’s upcoming sprint triathlon event in September.
More details and entry can be found at https://www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub.