Bassetlaw Tri Club members make long-awaited return to action

Two members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club returned to competition for the first time in 18 months over the Bank Holiday weekend.

By Community Sport Reporter
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:04 pm
Dale Bloomer and Jason Lippitt returned to action.

Dale Bloomer and Jason Lippitt took on the Epicman Windermere triathlon.

The 1.9km swim takes place in Lake Windermere over a single lap. The 90km cycle takes place on undulating roads around the South Lakes and the half marathon is a looped course within the grounds of YMCA Lakeside on the Windermere banks.

Bloomer came in after 7 hours 30 mins and Lippitt in 8 hours and 3 minutes.

The duo are also part of a group planning the club’s upcoming sprint triathlon event in September.

More details and entry can be found at https://www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub.