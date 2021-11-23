Bassetlaw Tri Club member starts the winter season

Kat Wisniewski on the Tissington Trail.

So it was for Bassetlaw Tri Club’s Kat Wisniewski, who took on the Tissington Trail marathon.

The event, which only started in 2019 following the success of the Tissington half marathon, which featured in Runners World, is a traffic free route.

The route gently climbs up through glorious Peak District scenery before turning round with a 13.1 mile downhill finish – so fast times are often achieved.