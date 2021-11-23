Bassetlaw Tri Club member starts the winter season
As the triathlon event season draws to a close the winter training season starts for those triathletes hoping to build for the next season, writes Paddy Ducey.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 12:47 pm
So it was for Bassetlaw Tri Club’s Kat Wisniewski, who took on the Tissington Trail marathon.
The event, which only started in 2019 following the success of the Tissington half marathon, which featured in Runners World, is a traffic free route.
The route gently climbs up through glorious Peak District scenery before turning round with a 13.1 mile downhill finish – so fast times are often achieved.
The Tissington Trail, the site of a former railway line from Ashbourne to Buxton, runs along a 13 mile route from Parsley Hay to Ashbourne.