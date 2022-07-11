Gav Coulson completed the Ironman 70.3 event.

This first-timer friendly course traverses England's stunning West Midlands countryside. With a 1.2 mile loop swim in Chasewater reservoir, a hilly and meandering 56 mile bike course, followed by 13 mile rolling run route finishing in Stafford’s Market Square, athletes took true advantage of the region’s beauty.

With more than 3000 participants of all ages, spanning from 18 to 77 years old and backgrounds all looking to push their limits the event is a favourite in England.