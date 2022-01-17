Bassetlaw Tri Club gear up for new season​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Members of Bassetlaw Tri Club gather for a training session.

So, as part of their ongoing training and preparation, Bassetlaw Triathlon club started their outdoor programme. The new run session based from the Your Space leisure centre in Worksop is aimed at all levels of runners.

Head coach Steve Chambers said: “The sessions are suitable for all abilities and the coaches will be using the surrounding areas so the warm up distance isn't too far away.”

The first session had a good turn out with 13 club members attending. Dressed appropriately for the conditions, wearing bright clothing and some with headtorches, the group were led by coaches Gaz Hughes and Dale Bloomer on a local route.