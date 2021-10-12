Bassetlaw Tri Club busy in October

Sharon Burton completes the Outlaw X.

The grounds of Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire was the location for the Outlaw X triathlon, where three members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon club.

Following a 1.2mile swim in Thoresby Lake, athletes embarked on a spectacular 56mile ride through the north Nottinghamshire countryside before completing their epic journey with a 13.1mile run through 1000 acres of unspoilt countryside within the grounds of the Thoresby Park.

On a near perfect day for competing the three triathletes joined 1200 other athletes to complete the event.

First home for the local club was Ian Hampshire with an impressive time of 5 hours 52 minutes followed by Tom Richardson returning a time of 6 hours and 19 minutes.

Richardson said: “It was much hotter than expected on the hilly trail-road run. I score myself 100 per cent for both effort and execution.

"I couldn’t have given any more or done any better. I left everything out there on the course and I’ll be back another year. It was brilliant to finally do it.”

Sharon Burton, who only did first open water event two weeks ago finished with a time of 7 hours 24 minutes.

She said: “On the day, the lake was beautiful, warm, but very weedy which could have made someone panic but I enjoyed that.

"On the bike, I rode well, the course was undulating in places but was very happy with my time.

"By the time I started the run the weather was a lot hotter for later finishers. It was a mostly off road 3 lap course, again a little undulating in places and I definitely suffered.

"I may do another one but not at Thoresby even though the surroundings are spectacular.”

Showing the clubs commitment to supporting local events, a team of six club members ran the drinks station at the 35-mile mark of the cycle route.

Hayley Ellis completed the Bolton 70.3 Ironman event. Following a lake swim, Hayley had to cover the similar distances as the Outlaw but on a course that the organisers described as hilly. She finished in a time of 6 hours and 48 minutes.