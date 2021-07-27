Bassetlaw Tri Club athlete completes latest gruelling race

Gav Toulson after completing the Bastion Triathlon.

It saw him complete a 2.5 mile swim, 112 mile ride and finish with a 26.2 mile marathon in a time of 15 hours and 19 minutes

Toulson said: “This is my fourth race at the distance after the Outlaw, IM Wales and IM Bolton.

"Being a completer and not a competitor I can prove that you can cover the distance on minimalistic training hours.

“Having a busy work and home life only leaves between 7 and 8 hours per week over 14 weeks, I aim to keep on top of my fitness as an ongoing process”

The Bastian triathlon is based in the stunning setting of Haver castle in Kent This event is one a many over the weekend, named the Festival of Endurance.

He added: “Tthe weather that day did not help its competitors one bit due to torrential rain and boggy conditions on the trail marathon.

“The swim was very scenic, passing through the grounds of Hever Castle.

"The bike ride was then a 3-loop affair through the very hilly countryside with nearly 10,000 feet of climbing around Kent and Sussex and apart from an issue at an aid station that was without water, the bike was slow and extremely wet.

“The marathon, comprising of 4 laps of just over 6 miles, can only be described as the hardest one yet out of the four Ironman distance events I have done so far. A hilly cross country run springs to mind.”