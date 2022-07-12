Traditionally the home of fell walkers, the Lake District provided a magnificent back drop for this notoriously tough event.

Designed to appeal to both the experienced or novice endurance athlete the race is based in Keswick, with a superb transition area at The Theatre by the Lake.

The swim takes place in the crystal-clear waters of Derwentwater, generally regarded one of the Lake District's most scenic lakes.

Tom Richardson after completing the Lakesman Triathlon.

The bike route makes its way to the west coast of Cumbria where competitors get to experience a side of the lakes often unvisited by tourists, with mountains on one side and the sea on the other.

During the run stage athletes have the opportunity to run through superb countryside with views to the likes of Skiddaw as well as a spectator friendly section through Keswick town centre.

Tom took on the full endurance event, which had a 2.4 mile swim followed by a 112 mile cycle ride and finished with a full marathon of 26.2 miles.

On a day suitable for competing, he completed the event in 13 hours and 23 minutes.

Tom said: “It was a big day yesterday, and one of which I’m very proud - I am an Ironman Lakesman.

“A year after a pretty horrific Did Not Finish - they say it’s called Ironman for a reason.

"I am thrilled to have returned and exorcised those demons.

“Whilst executing a near-perfect race day in spite of a few challenges, I can agree it’s far from easy and take my hat off to anyone who has even attempted one of these before.

“So now to my thankyous - the full coaching team at Bassetlaw Triathlon Club, and all the inspirational members - thank you all for every single session.”

Jason, who took on the half Ironman distance finished the course in a time of six hours and five minutes.

Afterwards, he said “Yay - let’s do another” in his usual ever positive manner.

Tom and Jason were joined in the swim section by fellow triathlete Julie Lippitt and friend Sophie Pacey.