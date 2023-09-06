Bassetlaw club's one-two-three at Outlaw X Triathlon tester in Thoresby Park

Watch more videos on Shots!

Launched in 2019 to celebrate 10 years of Outlaw, Outlaw X takes place in the magical grounds of Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire.

Being a local event, it is popular with members of the Bassetlaw club and this year proved to be no exception with 10 members taking part over the weekend.

The highlight was in the Saturday sprint event, comprising of a shorter course, comprising of a 750-meter swim, 19k bike ride and finally a 5k run where Stuart Turner led the club home in a time of one hour and 14 minutes.

Close behind were Simon Norton and Darren Raines who provide the first, second and third place in their age category, a tremendous result for the club, four others completing the event.

Sunday had the Half Ironman distance event, which gives triathletes of all ability levels the chance to race on a truly beautiful course and finish the triathlon season on a high. The 1.2 mile swim takes place in the private lake within historic Thoresby Park before athletes move on to a spectacular 56-mile ride through the north Nottinghamshire countryside. The course is road or TT bike friendly, with plenty of fast sections.

The event concludes with an epic 13.1mile run through 1,000 acres of unspoilt English countryside within the grounds of the historic park before finishing in front of the hall.

Three club members took on the longer race with Christopher Borrowcliffe coming home in a time of six hours and 23 minutes just a few minutes before first female, Amy Chambers. Cheryl Cowlam made up the trio to complete the day.