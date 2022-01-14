Australian bowler James Pattinson returns to Nottinghamshire for third spell

James Pattinson in action for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield in Australia. He'll be back with Notts for 2022.

Pattinson, who is a British passport holder but has been registered as an overseas player, spent parts of the 2017 and 2019 seasons with the county, taking 40 First-Class wickets at 15.52.

The right-arm fast bowler announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2021, having played 21 Tests and 19 white-ball internationals. His 81 Test wickets at 26.33 apiece included five in a thrilling Ashes encounter at Trent Bridge in 2013.

His elder brother Darren won the County Championship title with Notts in 2010.

“Trent Bridge felt like home from the moment I first stepped through the gates,” said Pattinson. To arrive here and be met by a group of guys that made me so welcome from minute dot was pretty special, and I’m looking forward to getting back amongst them again.

“The family link with Darren having done what he did in Nottingham a few years back, and with Dad having played football at junior level for Forest, made it feel an authentic fit for me right from the off. I knew I’d found a county I could be really passionate about representing.

“The bowling group did some special things last season. Hopefully I can add something to that and help the club enjoy some success in the coming years.

“Once I get that badge back on my chest and the ball in my hand, there’ll be no backward steps taken for sure. It’ll be a case of ripping into the season and giving it everything to win matches for the club.”

Pattinson first joined the Green and Golds at the start of their success-laden 2017 season, taking 32 wickets at 12.06 with the red ball.

On his debut against Leicestershire, he scored a career-best 89 not out, adding 122 for the eighth wicket with Stuart Broad, as well as claiming match figures of 8-84.

He played in ten matches as Notts lifted the Royal London Cup, taking 13 wickets in the tournament and hitting the winning runs against Surrey at Lord’s.