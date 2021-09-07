Athletes flock to Bassetlaw Sprint Triathlon

Winner Andy Tarry receives his medal from head coach Steve Chambers.

The event hosted by Bassetlaw Triathlon Club was back after an absence in 2020 due to COVIS restrictions attracted over 130 competitors from as far afield as Doncaster, Chesterfield, Wakefield, Mansfield to name just a few.

Based at the BPL Your Space leisure centre in Worksop the event started with a 400-metre pool swim. District councillor Julie Leigh, a long-time supporter of the club, did the honours starting the different waves of swimmers from 8.00am onwards.

She said: “This event has been popular for triathletes in the region for several years. It is always well supported and run by the triathlon club using a great team of volunteers.”

The bike ride went out from Worksop on a fully marshalled route past Langold and through the local villages of Letwell and Gilding wells before returning to the leisure centre, to then complete a 5km run route around the locality of the leisure centre.

First woman home was Hannah Shooter, who also won the event last time it was held in 2019, in a time of 1 hour 13 minutes.

For the men it was Andy Tarry, from Chesterfield with a time of 1 hour and four minutes who has had success in the event in previous years.

Afterwards he said: “this is a great local event, well organised and a no hassle, thanks to all who helped put the event on.”

Race director, Jason Lippitt said: “It was great to get the event back on after a years absence.

"The team of volunteers have ensured that all the competitors were well briefed, safe and had a good day out. It was great to have first time triathletes competing.”

Finishing the event after returning from injury, Lily Tsang added “Brilliant event. The encouragement and support meant the world to me. Coming back for 2022.”

Also planning to return was finisher Katie Jackson who said: “I honestly cannot tell you how happy I was at this event.

"The volunteers were immensely helpful, happy and encouraging and I will be telling everyone it was a superb it was.”

The whole day was deemed to be a great success with one minor and unusual incident in the pool where one competitor suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The club secretary added: “We’d also like to send our best wishes to the competitor who dislocated their shoulder in the swim.