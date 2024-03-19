Arnold Sports Festival UK 2024: gold medals for Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arnold Sports Festival UK 2024 is one of the largest sports events in the world related to fitness and bodybuilding, athletes from all over the world compete for three days, the WKO World Kickboxing Organization joined and jointly organized the kickboxing and boxing championships.

Fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club took part in this huge championship where fighters from all over the world competed, there were over seven thousand spectators, many special guests from strength sports to combat sports, one of the special guests was Arnold Schwarzenegger, we had the opportunity to see him live, and the champion UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall and many other great athletes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club won medals at these championships. 11-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz, a student of the Outwood Academy Valley Worksop school, won two gold medals, a gold medal in boxing, defeating two female fighters, and a gold medal in kickboxing, confidently defeating a female fighter, the next fighter is Alice Ciesielska, a student of Redlands Primary School, won a silver medal in boxing, they were preparing for the championships fighters, trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz and students of the Street Kickboxing Club.