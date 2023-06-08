Another win for Worksop fighter Liliana Gronkiewicz in Kickboxing Full Contact

Lilianka fought with an experienced competitor in the Kickboxing Full Contact formula.

The 11-year-old fighter fought for the first time in such a formula and confidently dominated her opponent by winning all three rounds.

This year, Lilianka has already won five gold medals – three in kickboxing and two in boxing.

Liliana Gronkiewicz won the fight in the Kickboxing Full Contact formula.

As usual, trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz and her fellow students from the Street Kickboxing Club helped to prepare her for all fights.

At the moment this year, Liliana won two gold medals at the WKO Open European Ring Sport European Championships and two gold medals at the WKO Open European Tatami Championships and gold at the RECC Ring Warriors New Era IV gala.

Now Lilianka is preparing for the World Championships WKO World Championships 2023.