On Sunday, December 11, the ceremony of awarding the Grand Prix World Series 2022 medals by the World Kickboxing Organisation was held.

Fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club were nominated for gold medals for the entire year of starts.

The nominations included the best fighters competing in the British, European and World championships – more than 3,000 fighters are registered in the WKO database, with the number of championship wins counted.

Seven fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop have been nominated for the Grand Prix Word Series 2022

The best fighters were awarded gold medals at the awards ceremony.

Coach Artur Gronkiewicz said: “I am proud to have such talented fighters as a coach. As many as seven fighters from the club in Worksop were nominated.”

The following fighters received nominations and gold medals: Liliana Gronkiewicz – gold medal; Robert Gronkiewicz – gold medal; Rafał Pawłowski – two gold medals; Krystian Such – three gold medals; Kacper Tyczyński – gold medal; Eryk Bródka – two gold medals; and Gabriel Śliwa – two gold medals.

In addition, in the general classification, Rafał was ranked fourth among all competitors and Krystian took fifth place.

Artur said: “The fighters owe it all to their hard work. I would like to thank them for such great achievements in 2022.

