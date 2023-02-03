The new year 2023 and the first championships are behind us.

It was the WKO English Championships 2023, which took place from January 18-19 in Barnsley.

Warriors fought in the rings and mats in various categories and formulas.

Street Kickboxing Club Worksop

In total, as many as 1,300 warriors from all over England and beyond took part in the championships.

Four fighters started from our club from Worksop, winning two gold medals, three silver and one bronze medal.

Robert Gronkiewicz won a silver medal in K1, Colin Mikołajczyk won two gold medals in boxing, Gabriel Śliwa won two silver medals in light contact kickboxing and a silver medal in boxing, while Maja Jabłońska won a bronze medal in light contact kickboxing.

I would like to thank all the fighters for participating in the championships and all the club members for their help in the preparations.

I am very proud of my fighters, they showed their heart to fight again.

Of course, you can't forget about the second coach Robert Gronkiewicz, who prepares warriors and starts in the championship himself, despite his young age of 47 years.