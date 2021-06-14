Another Nottinghamshire county title for Olivia Hare as she wins the 800m

Olivia is all smiles after winning the 800m title.

The 16-year-old, who runs with Rotherham Harriers, is already the county cross country champion (Years 10/11), a title she won in 2019 and is waiting to defend if lockdown allows the staging of the competition this October.

Olivia has won numerous titles since she began running at the age of nine and has represented Bassetlaw District and also represented the county at national level.

“It was the first time she had won this title and she ran a really strong race,” said mum Jane. “Things are going really well. Having joined the Rotherham Harriers, they asked her to step up and run for them at senior level. She had her first meeting with them at Herringthorpe two weeks ago where she came second in the 800m and she will run for them again this weekend at York.”

Olivia was part of the team that won the Bassetlaw District Cross Country Championship in 2017, was Worksop Harriers' Grand Prix winner in 2015 and still holds the 800m record at Valley School from Year 9.

She attends Outwood Valley Post 16 Centre where she is studying psychology and taking PE to A-level.

“Ambition-wise, at the moment she is quite interested in doing sports psychology and she is also keen on taking the coaching route,” said Jane.