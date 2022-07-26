Finishing second overall with a jump of 1.69 m, Emily finished second to an invited Australian competitor (over here preparing for the Commonwealth Games), which made Emily joint national U23 High Jump champion with a fellow Cardiff athlete.

This is now Emily’s eighth national title in her young career, in either High Jump or multi-events competitions and adds to a very successful year for Emily, having recently obtained a First Class Honours Degree in chemistry from the University of Sheffield.

Elsewhere, several Harriers made the short trip to Hardwick for the return of the Hardwick 10k.

Eighth national title for Emily Race.

An undulating run out of Pilsley as runners head down towards Hardwick hall, a sharp climb up through the scenic hill of 600ft in 10k before the turn around and reverse of the hills.

Tom Shaw and Charlotte Jones finished fifth male and female each in 35:39 and 44:58 while Rachel Silcock also had a strong run finishing in 55:31.

Natalie Cunningham took on the Bradfield Bash five miler and was fifth female in 55:22.

A challenging fell race, taking in a loop of Agden Reservoir with nearly 900ft of climbing and some technical descents making for a great piece of experience on a shorter fell race.

Seven members also completed the Northumberland Coastal Half-Marathon from Beadnell to Alnmouth.

The route was just over 14 miles and took competitors on a mixed terrain route through an area of outstanding natural beauty along the Northumberland coastal path from Beadnell Harbour to Alnmouth Estuary, keeping as close to the coast as possible in challenging conditions.

Bryan Cherry was first Harrier home in 2:03:27, followed by a close-fought battle between Jim Staveley and Steve Hazlehurst (2:32:35 and 2:34:47) then Mark Manley (2:40:31) and Lee-Anne Manley (2:54:35) while Camilla and Barry Mercer covered the course together in 3:00:37