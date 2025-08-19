All roads lead to Worksop for Osberton International as eventing season nears end

As the end of the 2025 British Eventing season nears, all roads lead to Worksop for the Aspen Cooling Osberton International (1st – 5th October).

Renowned for being eventing’s end of season party, Osberton once again offers a bumper line up, both in terms of classes on offer and evening entertainment.

The Arena Saddles CCI2*-L and Rathbones CCI3*-L take centre stage, and are once again accompanied by the Agria CCI1* and Project Ponies CCIP2*-S.

New for this year is the Agria Amateur BE105, a class designed to give amateurs the experience of an international event, across three days of competition, without the additional requirements of the FEI CCI1* class.

The Osberton International eventing finale returns to Worksop in October.

The new class will also play host to the grand finale of the Agria 100 League.

The Aspen Cooling Arena Eventing will offer grassroots riders a route to join the Osberton fun with classes at 70cm, 80cm and 90cm, and a route that travels through the tradestand area at the heart of the event.

Competitors come for the international competition, but it’s the night life they stay for.

Osberton By Night once again features an exciting line up of evening entertainment with plenty of live music to get everyone up on the dance floor, in the newly extended Triple Bar.

Thursday evening will once again get the evening festivities underway with Oktoberfest.

Friday will see Osberton turn red, white and blue in support the British Eventing Support Trust, culminating in the BEST Quiz of the Year, followed by an Elton John tribute in the Triple Bar.

New for Saturday night will be the Electric Bear Battle of the Bands, an evening of live music from emerging local talent, followed by our resident DJ taking revellers through to the early hours of the morning.

A new addition for 2025 will be the Osberton County Pavilion, offering local businesses a place to come together for informal networking, and to spend time with family, friends, colleagues and clients.

Sited at the heart of the event it will offer excellent viewing of the competition phases, plus access to everything else that Osberton has to offer in fun fair, Makers Market, shire horse and vintage tractor displays, dog shows and so much more.

Entries open on 26th August, with ballot date set for 10th September.

To attend the event simply book Car Parking which includes entry to all occupants.

Tickets are available from £12 per car via www.bede-events.co.uk/tickets