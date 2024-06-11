Worksop's Steve Battle in action in Nepal.

Worksop Harrier Steve Battle and friend and former Worksopian John Pearson, now living in Queensland, Australia, took part in the Himal Race in Nepal.

The race is self-navigated and covers 850km with 41,000m of vertical gain over 28 days.

Steve completed 440km over 14 days, reaching Annapurnna base camp at 4,130m elevation, the highest point reached being Thorong La at 5,420m.

John was in third place doing really well until disaster struck with a nasty fall in which he broke his hand and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.