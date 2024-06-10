Academy spinner signs first senior deal with Notts

Homegrown spinner Farhan Ahmed has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Nottinghamshire. Pic: Richard Parkes

Homegrown spinner Farhan Ahmed has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Nottinghamshire, his first senior contract with the county.

The 16-year-old has become the second Academy product to sign permanent terms within a year, after Freddie McCann joined the playing staff in November.

“There is no doubt that this is an exciting time for Farhan and the club,” said Head Coach, Peter Moores.

“He is a player with bags of talent and a high ceiling in the game. He’s a grounded individual, though, and he knows the work starts now for him to fulfil that potential in the years ahead.

“He’s focused on forging his own path in the game, and he’ll have our full support as he begins to do that.”

Ahmed has enjoyed a stellar few years in domestic and international age-group cricket.

He attended Bunbury festival - a tournament for the best under-15 boys’ players in England - aged 13, before captaining the same team a year later.

Last year, he played at the ECB Super 4s, for the brightest U17 prospects in the country.

In the same summer, he was selected for Youth Tests against Australia and he attended the U19 World Cup earlier this year, despite being aged 15 at the time of the tournament.

He has broken through to be a regular in Notts’ Second XI when his academic commitments have allowed, featuring in eight short-format and six Championship fixtures across the previous two seasons.

“I’m obviously very happy and excited to have signed this contract - it is something I’ve been working towards since I started playing cricket,” he Ahmed.

“For it to be for my home county is a dream come true, too. The history of the club is clear, and to be part of it myself is something I am looking forward to.

“I’ve seen other players make that step from the Academy onto the pro staff then play first team cricket, which gives me confidence that I can do the same in the years ahead.

“Equally, I don’t want to look too far ahead. I’ll do my best to take every chance I’m given and keep improving as a player in all aspects, while I hope I can help put Nottinghamshire in winning positions when I get the opportunities.”

In 2022, Ahmed joined the Green and Golds’ Academy, having taken 86 wickets in 57 games for the county's U18s.

In all, he has played over 150 pathway games for Nottinghamshire.

“Farhan has been with us for seven years now, and his talent has been obvious across that time,” said Elite Pathway Manager Matt Wood.

“He is a clever bowler - he’s very mature in that sense - and his trajectory over the last couple of years has been exceptional.